– TNA Wrestling announced the following details for the upcoming events, including Against All Odds, in Tempe, Arizona:

TNA Wrestling Goes Against All Odds In Arizona: Back-To-Back Nights of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling, June 6-7 At The Mullett Arena

TNA Wrestling presents two nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, June 6-7, at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, marking the first TNA live events in the area since 2012.

On Friday, June 6, TNA Wrestling presents Against All Odds from the Mullett Arena, airing live on the TNA+ app. Then, on Saturday, June 7, the action continues as TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show.

Tickets for both Arizona shows are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

NIC NEMETH

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut in January 2024 and had a lengthy, successful reign as the TNA World Champion. He is now half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Ryan Nemeth.

A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nic Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20-year career in WWE. He was a 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion.

Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns.

RYAN NEMETH

Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Nic Nemeth, and proud to let everyone know. Ryan has been wrestling professionally since 2010 and, on April 27, 2025, he became half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions (with his brother, Nic) when they defeated The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy). Ryan is an accomplished writer, actor and comedian.

All the TNA stars will be Arizona for the TNA live events, including Joe Hendry, The Hardys, Eric Young, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Frankie Kazarian, Tessa Blanchard and others.

For tickets to both TNA shows in Arizona, including Against All Odds, go to: Ticketmaster.com.