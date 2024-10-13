– Earlier today, TNA Wrestling announced some new rules for the Full Metal Mayhem Match scheduled for this year’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. Normally, Full Metal Mayhem is fought with pinfall or submission rules to earn the victory. This year, the Tag Team Championship Match will feature belts suspended above the ring for the first time since 2015. So it looks like it will be similar to Ladder Match rules, and the belts must be retrieved in order to win the match.

The match features The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC competing for the TNA World Tag Team Titles. TNA Bound for Glory 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC

* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* Mike Santana vs. Moose