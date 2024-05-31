wrestling / News

TNA Announces Tapings For August in Tampa

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Tampa August Image Credit: TNA

TNA is making its return to Tampa, Florida in August for two nights of tapings. The company has announced the tapings for August 2nd and 3rd, with tickets on sale on June 8th.

The listing reads:

TNA Wrestling Presents iMPACT!
August 2-3
Tampa, FL
On Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, the television trucks of iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL for two nights of can’t-miss action featuring your favorite TNA stars! Tickets go on-sale June 8 at 10am ET. Stay tuned for more information.

