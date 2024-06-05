TNA Announces a Time Change for Montreal Impact Show

– TNA Wrestling announced a time change for the upcoming Sunday Impact show in Montreal, Quebec on July 21 during the Slammiversary 2024 weekend. You can see the full announcement below:

TNA Wrestling Announces Time Change For Sunday, July 21 Show In Montreal

TNA Wrestling today confirmed the time change for the start of the second show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Sunday, July 21.

The show will now start at 5 p.m. EST, with the doors to Verdun Auditorium opening at 3:45 p.m.

The Sunday show in Montreal will feature all the fallout from Slammiversary, which is Saturday, July 20, in Montreal – and the in-ring action Sunday will be taped for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Slammiversary on Saturday, July 20th marks the first TNA shows in Montreal since 2011. Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line.

All the TNA stars will be in Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, along with reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali. In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Steph De Lander, Ash By Elegance and many more.

Tickets for both Montreal shows are now on-sale at www.tnawrestling.com.