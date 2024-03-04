TNA Autograph Fanfest Returning Next Month

TNA Wrestling has announced that the ‘TNAutograph Fanfest’ will return with an event in Las Vegas on April 20-21. The cost to attend is free and guests will be announced later this month. It takes place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement reads:

TNAutograph Fest Returns In Las Vegas, April 20-21, With Autograph Sessions & Photo-ops

About 20 TNA Stars Will Greet Fans Immediately After Both Las Vegas Shows At The Palms Casino Resort, Including The Rebellion Pay-Per-View

Back by popular demand, the TNAutograph Fest is returning on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TNAutograph Fest will be held immediately after both shows in Las Vegas: the REBELLION pay-per-view on Saturday and the iMPACT! show on Sunday.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free and company officials are promising two more interactive fan extravaganzas with autograph opportunities, commemorative photo-ops with the TNA stars and more.

Both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars and most of the TNA stars will only appear one of the two nights, thus fans will have the chance to personally meet and greet more TNA stars.

The lineup for TNAutorgraph guests will be announced in mid-March and fans will be able to purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest at that time, too. For all TNA stars appearing at the TNAutograph Fest, fans can purchase (1) an autograph ticket for a color 8×10 photo provided by TNA or one autograph on an item of their own, (2) a photo-op with the TNA star (on their phone or camera), or (3) a Combo Ticket which is good for both an autographed 8×10 photo and a photo-op with the wrestling star.

The TNAutograph Fest in January featured appearances by Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, Trinity, Will Ospreay, Okada, Vikingo, Gail Kim, Alex Hammerstone, Tommy Dreamer and others.

The REBELLION pay-per-view event and the next night’s iMPACT! TV Taping will both emanate from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Strip in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.