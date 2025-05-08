TNA Co-Producing ‘Border Brawl’ Event, Will Stream On Zone·ify

TNA is set to co-produce a new event, Border Brawl, which will stream on Zone·ify. TNA announced the event, which plays into the topical news of tariffs and tensions between the US and Canada over such, on Thursday.

The event will stream on Zone·ify and will feature Brutus Beefcake, Jacques Rougeau, Barbie Blank, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and more. The full announcement reads:

U.S. AND CANADIAN TRADE WAR GOES FULL CONTACT: ZONE·IFY PRESENTS A TNA PRODUCED WRESTLING EVENT “THE BORDER BRAWL”— WHERE DIPLOMACY ENDS AND BODY SLAMS BEGIN

“The Border Brawl” will stream live on May 25 from the Canada / USA border in Niagara Falls, Canada, exclusively for free on Zone·ify

Tariffs? Negotiations? Please. This month, America and Canada will settle their differences the old-fashioned way: with steel chairs, smack talk, and suplexes. Welcome to “The Border Brawl,” a live, international wrestling super-spectacle streaming exclusively for free on Zone·ify, co-produced with TNA Wrestling.

Available across the US and Canada, “The Border Brawl” will take place on May 25, at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre on the Canadian side of the border — proudly billed as “the prettier side of the Falls.” With politicians deadlocked and trade talks in a chokehold, the only solution is a no-disqualification, international slobberknocker inside the squared circle.

Forget diplomacy — this one’s going to be settled with piledrivers, ladder matches, and a whole lot of trash talk. The evening kicks off with a fan meet-and-greet from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by the main live and streamed event from 6:00 to 9:00 PM ET. The entire show will stream exclusively and for free on Zone·ify, available on Roku, Fire TV, Google Android TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Cox Contour TV, Rogers Xfinity TV, Videotron Helix TV, Buckeye and MaxxSouth TV, Smart TVs, mobile devices, and the web. Starting next week, fans can purchase tickets for the live event at https://zone.tv/border-brawl.

In the spirit of unity and impact beyond the ring, proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit nonprofit organizations that support injured veterans and service members in their journey of healing and recovery. By attending The Border Brawl, fans will not only witness an unforgettable night of body slams and border pride — they’ll also be supporting real-life warriors who’ve fought for and served.

“At Zone·ify, we figured if trade negotiations are going to be a circus, we might as well sell tickets,” said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv. “’The Border Brawl’ is what happens when you give international policy a kick in the a** and let it settle things in the ring. It’s absurd, over-the-top, and somehow still makes more sense than real-world diplomacy. We can’t wait for fans across North America to witness the madness live on May 25.”

It’s a trade war grudge match of tariffs, armbars, and slams, wrapped in a 51st State flag. Team USA brings its swagger, oil, bourbon, and oversized egos, with Team Canada countering with politeness, softwood lumber, beer, and ice-cold vengeance. Only one nation walks away with bragging rights—and the other might get launched over the falls in a barrel.

“The Border Brawl” will include some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, who will be there alongside TNA fan favorites. They include:

• Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake – U.S. wrestling Hall of Famer, and the original bad boy of barbershops. Expect snips, smirks, and sharp jabs — verbal and literal.

• “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau – Canada’s proudest export with a taser in one hand and the Intercontinental belt in the other. He’s not just bringing the law — he is the law.

• Quinton “Rampage” Jackson – UFC legend. Global superstar. Wild card. If diplomacy had an enforcer, it’d be him.

• Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) – The American icon returns ringside with attitude, sparkle, and slaps for anyone underestimating Team USA.

The TNA lineup for this exciting event will be announced soon.

Zone·ify, available on over 422 million devices and in 16 million Pay TV households, delivers curated live content, FAST channels, and events like nothing else on the digital landscape. Partnering with TNA Wrestling, this event brings together decades of ring drama, nationalist tension, and a shared love of over-the-top theatrics.