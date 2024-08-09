wrestling / News

TNA Bound For Glory Set Detroit In October

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Bound For Glory is headed to Motor City, as announced on this week’s Impact. TNA announced on Thursday’s show that the PPV will take place on October 26th in Detroit, Michiganm at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

The news was initially reported earlier in the day. This will be TNA’s first PPV in Michigan since Slammiversary 2009.

