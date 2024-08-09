wrestling / News
TNA Bound For Glory Set Detroit In October
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Bound For Glory is headed to Motor City, as announced on this week’s Impact. TNA announced on Thursday’s show that the PPV will take place on October 26th in Detroit, Michiganm at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.
The news was initially reported earlier in the day. This will be TNA’s first PPV in Michigan since Slammiversary 2009.
BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory is coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26!
Tickets for both Detroit shows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at https://t.co/X1cg1CDznL. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024