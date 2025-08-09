– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, TNA President Carlos Silva spoke about wrestler AJ Francis and his work in TNA Wrestling, specifically Francis’ performance in the Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary 2025 last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, AJ has got a big personality. He’s got a big presence. He’s an amazing athlete; if you see the things that he’s done on the big field with the NFL, and now he’s on the big field in the TNA wrestling ring. He’s great to be around, like AJ; he brings it. Again, big smiles, big energy. He’s always on, and that’s what he showed at Slammiversary. I mean, the stuff that happened during the Ladder Match was insane.”

AJ Francis and KC Navarro competed in the TNA World Tag Team Title 4-Way Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary last month. The Hardys won the bout to win the titles. It also featured The Nemeths and The Rascalz.