TNA Confirms AJ Styles For Slammiversary

It’s official: AJ Styles will make his TNA return at Slammiversary this weekend. TNA officially announced on Friday morning that the WWE star will be appearing at Sunday’s event.

The announcement comes after last night’s Impact ended with a tease all but explicitly confirming Styles’ appearance at the show. TNA officials have been teasing that Slammiversary would be “phenomenal” over the week.

The official announcement reads:

AJ Styles Returns to TNA Wrestling This Sunday at Slammiversary

Yes, the PHENOMENAL news is true: “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will be at Slammiversary from TNA Wrestling on Sunday, July 20th at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva tweeted that Slammiversary will be PHENOMENAL, drawing immediate worldwide speculation that one of the greatest TNA stars of all-time will return to the company he called home for more than a decade. After another PHENOMENAL hint Thursday during the broadcast of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, on AXS TV, Silva ended the speculation:

AJ Styles will be part of Slammiversary on Sunday, which many wrestling insiders are predicting will be the biggest TNA show, especially after Silva shared on social media, “We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans.”

We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9BUxjiIQjj — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) July 15, 2025

Silva did not comment on what Styles will be doing at Slammiversary, the showcase event of the year that features two high-profile championship matches involving TNA and NXT stars, and many other much-anticipated matches.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams, the NXT star, puts the title on the line against former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and hometown hero Mike Santana in a three-way match. Plus, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne puts her championship on the line against TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich – and one of the two will leave Slammiversary with both the TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Championships.

For tickets to Slammiversary, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/30006183DEDB960E