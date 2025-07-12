wrestling / News
TNA Contract Signing Descends Into Chaos at NXT Great American Bash, Darkstate Attack Joe Hendry and Mike Santana
Things got crazy during NXT The Great American bash, as chaos ensued during the contract signing for the World title match at TNA Slammiversary. TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Mike Santana and Joe Hendry all talked about why they will win the match, before eventually, Santana and Hendry put Williams through the table.
They began to stare each other down before Darkstate interrupted and laid them both out.

Say his name and he appears…@joehendry is here at The Great American Bash! pic.twitter.com/p7meY4Ovyx
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK @ThisIsTNA World Champion @_trickwilliams has arrived to The Great American Bash! pic.twitter.com/M59TqgZ3Xs
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
"I think you've gotten soft!"@Santana_Proud had some fire for both @_trickwilliams AND @joehendry! 👀 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/NNPVkKlv9n
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
"I will make you believe in Joe Hendry!"@joehendry is a man on a mission to regain that @ThisIsTNA World Championship 😤 pic.twitter.com/BiBaRh86m8
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
"I'm the man carrying two brands let's talk about it!"@_trickwilliams is not holding anything back 😳 pic.twitter.com/hnw3u0M1Xg
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
TRICK THROUGH THE TABLE!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/6IqnsUyIdb
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
NO ONE IS SAFE.
DARKSTATE JUST WIPED OUT JOE HENDRY AND MIKE SANTANA!!! pic.twitter.com/ttw538TOdH
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
