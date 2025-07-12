wrestling / News

TNA Contract Signing Descends Into Chaos at NXT Great American Bash, Darkstate Attack Joe Hendry and Mike Santana

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry Mike Santana NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

Things got crazy during NXT The Great American bash, as chaos ensued during the contract signing for the World title match at TNA Slammiversary. TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Mike Santana and Joe Hendry all talked about why they will win the match, before eventually, Santana and Hendry put Williams through the table.

They began to stare each other down before Darkstate interrupted and laid them both out.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Great American Bash, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading