TNA News: Cora Jade Attacks Masha Slamovich On Impact, AJ Francis Trolls Audience With AJ Styles Tease

Cora Jade appeared on this week’s TNA Impact and delivered an attack to Masha Slamovich. Thursday’s episode saw Jade attack Slamovich after she picked up a win over Mila Moore, who Tessa Blanchard was originally set to face.

Jade laid out Slamovich and walked past Blanchard to the back. She is set to face Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Sacrifice.

– AJ Francis mocked the audience by hinting at an AJ Styles appearance on tonight’s show, which ultimately didn’t happen as you can see below: