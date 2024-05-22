Various News: TNA Releases Drew Galloway & Eli Drake DVDs, Lucha Libre Art Exhibit in Texas

– TNA has released new “Best Of” DVDs for former TNA stars Drew Galloway & Eli Drake, aka Drew McIntyre & LA Knight. You can get the DVDs here and here, which features some of the top matches from each man during their Impact Wrestling runs.

– PWInsider reports that the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas, Texas is running an art exhibit which is reportedly one of the largest ever for lucha libre outside of Mexico. The exhibit runs through June 14th and is described as follows:

Jose Vargas’ Lucha Libre Art Exhibition at the Latino Cultural Centers a dynamic collection of artworks centered around the theme of Luchadores (Mexican Wrestlers). Lucha Libre, translating to “Free Fight” or “Fight Freestyle,” is not merely a form of professional wrestling in Mexico; it is a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in Mexican history and identity. Originating in the early 20th century, Lucha Libre embodies a unique blend of athleticism, theatricality and tradition. This exhibition not only captures the physicality and drama of Luchadores and Luchadoras but also explores the cultural significance of this art form.

You can find out more information here.