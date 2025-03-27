TNA Announces Encore Airing Of Sacrifice On AXS TV For This Week

TNA will be airing a replay of Sacrifice 2025 on AXS TV this week. The company announced on Wednesday that the March 15th PPV will air on AXS TV Thursday at 10 PM ET following this week’s Impact.

The full announcement reads:

Don’t Miss the Broadcast Encore Premiere of Sacrifice This Thursday on AXS TV

Earlier this month, TNA Sacrifice rocked the wrestling world to its core with an unforgettable event from El Paso, Texas! Relive every jaw-dropping moment on the Broadcast Encore Premiere of Sacrifice this Thursday at 10/9c on AXS TV, immediately following iMPACT!

Sacrifice featured the first steel Cage match in TNA since 2019, as two star-studded teams waged war for supremacy – and Nic Nemeth’s subsequent betrayal of Matt Hardy.

Plus, Jeff Hardy challenged Moose in a Ladder match for the X-Division Championship, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defended her title against NXT’s Cora Jade, and so much more.