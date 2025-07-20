TNA Announces First Match For Post-Slammiversary Tapings

TNA has announced the first match for their post-Slammiversary Impact tapings later this week. The company announced on Friday that Mike Santana will battle Joe Hendry on the live episode of Impact this Thursday, and and that Hendry will be in concert with Jeff Hardy for their Friday taping.

Both tapings take place in Kingston, Rhode Island with the fallout from tonight’s Slammiversary. Hendry and Santana both have a chance to walk into their Impact match as the TNA World Champion, as they will compete alongside Trick WIlliams at tonight’s show for Williams’ championship.