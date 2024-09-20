TNA News: Frankie Kazarian Confronts Joe Hendry On Impact, Heather Reckless Agrees To Makeover

– Joe Hendry found himself confronted by Frankie Kazarian on this week’s TNA Impact. Hendry cut a promo on Thursday’s show discussing his win over Josh Alexander at Emergence and how he had his sights set on the TNA World Championship.

That brought Kazarian out, who staked his claim to the World Title shot. The segment saw the two agree to a match next week with the winner moving on to challenge Nic Nemeth at Bound For Glory.

– The show also featured a segment in which Heather Reckless agreed to Ash By Elegance’s proposal for a makeover, as you can see below: