Impact News: TNA Genesis 2009 Set For AXS TV This Week, Impact in 60 Centered On Tenille Dashwood
February 28, 2022
– This week’s pre-Impact programming on AXS TV will include TNA Genesis 2009. AXS TV’s live schedule lists the 2009 PPV as airing at 3 PM ET/noon PT. That show is described as follows in the listings:
“Mick Foley joins The TNA Front Line of AJ Styles & Brother Devon to take on Cute Kip and Main Event Mafia members Booker T & Scott Steiner in a Six-Man Hardcore Match; Kurt Angle faces Jeff Jarrett in a No Disqualification Match; Sting battles Rhino.”
– Following TNA Genesis, AXS TV will air an Impact in 60 on Tenille Dashwood at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, described as follows:
“Memorable knockouts encounters featuring the influential Tenille Dashwood.”
