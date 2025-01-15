wrestling / News

TNA Genesis Has Now Surpassed ROH Final Battle 2023 in Ticket Sales

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Genesis WT Image Credit: TNA

It was previously reported that TNA Genesis is selling very well, surpassing last year’s Hard to Kill event. PWInsider reports that the show has now also outsold the last ROH Final Battle Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas in 2023. There are still several days to go before this Sunday, and TNA is expecting a “healthy” number of walk-up sales.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Genesis, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading