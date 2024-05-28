TNA News: Company Happy With Slammiversary Ticket Sales, Note On Ultimate Insiders Sunsetting

– TNA is pleased with how their tickets for Slammiversary weekend are selling thus far, per a new report. TNA put tickets for the July 20th PPV and Impact tapings the next night on sale on Saturday. PWInsider reports that the company is very happy with the early sales figures for the show.

Slammiversary weekend is taking place in Montreal, with the show airing live on PPV.

– The site also notes that the announced shutdown of the $4.99 tier of TNA’s Ultimate Insiders membership on YouTUbe is to drive more focus to TNA+. The $0.99 tier, which includes the YouTube stream of Impact, will remain available.