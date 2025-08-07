wrestling / News
TNA News: Hardys To Appear In Baltimore Next Week, AJ Styles’ Most Brutal Matches
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
– The Hardys are set to appear at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for a Q&A and photo op session next week. TNA has announced that the World Tag Team Champions will be appearing at the Baltimore-based restaurant on August 14th, with the Q&A starting at 7 PM.
You can get tickets for the event, titled “Tables, Ladders & Crabs: An Evening With Jeff & Matt Hardy,” here.
– TNA has posted a new video to YouTube looking at AJ Styles’ most brutal matches from his time in the company:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella Segment From Monday’s WWE RAW
- JBL On Why John Cena Had One Of Wrestling’s Hardest Roles, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan
- Paul Heyman Says Payoff To Travis Scott & Rock Angle Was Planned But ‘Fell Apart’
- MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate