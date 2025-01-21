– Coming off last Sunday’s TNA Genesis, TNA Wrestling will be in San Antonio, Texas from January 23-24, which includes a special live edition of Impact on Thursday. TNA announced the following on this week’s shows:

New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry & Knockouts Star Tessa Blanchard Preview TNA Wrestling Shows in San Antonio, January 23-24, Including LIVE Episode of iMPACT!

After the sold-out Genesis pay-per-view extravaganza on Sunday, January 19, in Dallas, TNA Wrestling has two live events this week in San Antonio, including a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV on Thursday, January 23, originating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The stars of TNA Wrestling return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

JOE HENDRY

Since April 2024, Joe Hendry has been the most popular pro wrestler in the industry. That’s when the 11-year pro became a viral sensation when his theme song “I Believe In Joe Hendry” was released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry participated in the 6-person main event at Slammiversary in Montreal. Hendry also has made multiple appearances on WWE’s NXT. He defeated Nic Nemeth on January 19 to win the TNA World Championship for the first time ever.

TESSA BLANCHARD

A third-generation professional wrestler, Tessa is the daughter of Tully Blanchard, granddaughter of wrestling promoter Joe Blanchard, and the stepdaughter of Tully Blanchard’s rival Magnum T. A. Tessa has had a record-setting wrestling career since her debut in 2014. She is a former Knockouts World Champion and, in January 2020, she captured the TNA World Championship, defeating Sami Callihan, becoming the first woman in history to win the title. She defeated Jordynne Grace on January 19, at the Genesis pay-per-view.

TNA had back-to-back sold-out shows in San Antonio this past September.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the stars to San Antonio, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, Moose, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, and more.