TNA Hypes Next Month’s Rebellion PPV In Las Vegas

TNA has issued a new press releasing hyping next month’s Rebellion. The company sent out the following release promoting the April 20th show:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas

Rebellion Pay-Per-View Will Originate From The Palms Casino Resort On Saturday, April 20

Moose & Nic Nemeth Will Be In Las Vegas April 17-18 For Media Interviews & Appearances Around Sin City, Including Las Vegas Aviators Baseball Game On April 18

TNA Wrestling returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, April 20, for the Rebellion pay-per-view, originating from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

TNA’s high-energy brand of pro wrestling will be back at The Palms in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, to film action for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night (8 p.m. ET) on AXS TV.

TNA World Champion Moose & the No. 1 Contender for the title, Nic Nemeth, will both be in Las Vegas on Wednesday & Thursday, April 17-18, for media interviews and appearances around the city. For instance, Moose and Nemeth will be throwing out Ceremonial First Pitches at the Las Vegas Aviators baseball game on Thursday, April 18, against the Tacoma Rainiers. The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, while the Rainiers are a minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Tickets for both TNA shows in Las Vegas are now on-sale at ticketmaster.com.