wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s TNA Impact: X-Division & Knockouts Titles On The Line
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Impact is set to air tonight from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. The lineup for the show is below.
* Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Title
* The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro
* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)
* Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA X-Division Title
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace
* Interview with Sami Callihan that will feature “major announcement” about his career
* Mike Santana speaks about his TNA Slammiversary loss