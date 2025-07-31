Preview for Tonight’s TNA Impact: X-Division & Knockouts Titles On The Line

TNA Impact is set to air tonight from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. The lineup for the show is below.

* Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Title

* The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)

* Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA X-Division Title

* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

* Interview with Sami Callihan that will feature “major announcement” about his career

* Mike Santana speaks about his TNA Slammiversary loss