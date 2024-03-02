Last Thursday’s TNA Impact Slightly Down in Viewership, Rating Still Even

TNA Impact has remained consistent in the ratings, and its viewership is barely down from the week before on AXS TV. SpoilerTV reports that the show had 85,000 viewers, which is only 1,000 less than the 86,000 it drew on February 15. Numbers for the February 22 are not available at this time.

Meanwhile, Impact had an 0.02 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This is even with the show’s ratings going back to January.