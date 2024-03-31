Ratings & Viewership For Last Week’s TNA Impact

The ratings and viewership numbers are in for last week’s episode of TNA Impact. Spoiler TV reports that last week’s episode drew a 0.02 demo rating and 74,000 viewers. Impact rating numbers have been sporadic for the last two months, likely due in part to the show missing out on the top 150 cable originals some weeks, but the demo rating is even while the total viewership is down from the last recorded numbers, which were a 0.02 demo rating and 85,000 viewers for the February 29th episode.

For comparison’s sake, the same episode of Impact last year (on March 30th, 2023) had a 0.02 demo rating and 104,000 viewers.