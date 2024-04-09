wrestling / News

Thursday’s TNA Impact Gets Highest Viewership Since Name Change

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nic Nemeth TNA Impact 4-4-24 Image Credit: TNA

Spoiler TV reports that last Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact had the show’s best viewership since the company rebranded back in January. Impact had 88,000 viewers, up from last week’s 74,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, it had an 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

