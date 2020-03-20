wrestling / News

IMPACT Airing TNA Special On 3/31 On AXS

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Impact Wrestling Presents TNA

– IMPACT will be bringing back TNA after all as the promotion announced a TNA special that will air on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on AXS. The special was taped at the most recent IMPACT tapings in Atlanta.

IMPACT was set to hold TNA There’s No Place Like Home on Apr. 3 as part of WrestleMania week, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact, TNA Impact, TNA Wrestling, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading