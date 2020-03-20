wrestling / News
IMPACT Airing TNA Special On 3/31 On AXS
March 20, 2020 | Posted by
– IMPACT will be bringing back TNA after all as the promotion announced a TNA special that will air on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on AXS. The special was taped at the most recent IMPACT tapings in Atlanta.
IMPACT was set to hold TNA There’s No Place Like Home on Apr. 3 as part of WrestleMania week, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Join us on March 31st at 10pm ET on @AXSTV as TNA returns to television for a one-hour special with old school TNA branding and all-new matches featuring stars of TNA's past. #TNAonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vKXTCB1VPg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2020
