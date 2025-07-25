TNA Impact Taping Results From Rhode Island For Next Week (SPOILERS)

TNA taped several matches for next week’s episode of Impact from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

* Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee def. two enhancement talents

* Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna def. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) def. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth. After the match, the Nemeths invoked their rematch clause against the Hardys for Emergence. Ryan made fun of Rhode Island not having any sports teams, leading to the arrival of Home Town Man. He demanded an apology but the Nemeths beat him up and unmasked him. Security covered him up and then the Rascals chased the Nemeths away.

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich def. Jacy Jayne (c) by DQ. Ash by Elegance hit Slamovich with the Knockouts Tag Team title belt for the DQ.

* TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch

* The System (Moose & Eddie Edwards) def. AJ Francis & Trick Williams.