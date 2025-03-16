TNA Impact Taping Spoilers From Saturday

TNA held a post-Sacrifice taping for upcoming episodes of Impact on Saturday and the spoilers are online. You can see the full spoiler results below, per PWInsider:

* Steve Maclin def. Joe Alonzo

* Dani Luna def. Maggie Lee vs.

* Masha Slamovich cuts a promo talking about her win over Cora Jade at Sacrifice and how she’s on a mission to prove she’s the best. Tessa Blanchard came out and confronted Slamovich, who was attacked by Jade again. Security broke it up and Santino Marella booked Slamovich vs. Jade for next week with Blanchard banned from ringside.

* The Rascalz def. The Northern Armory

* A First Class Penthouse segment took place and Chavo Guerrero came out, who was confronted by Kazarian. That led to a lucha libre-style match being booked for next week.

* Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali after Ali eventually walked out on the match for a countout victory.

* Heather and Ash by Elegance cut a promo about their TNA Knockout Tag Team Championship win and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson came out to demand a title shot. Spitfire appeared and said they wanted a rematch, after which Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley appeared and said they wanted the titles. A brawl broke out and Marella declared the Elegance duo vs. Dolin & Paxley for the titles next week, and Spitfire was banned from ringside.

* Ryan Nemeth cut a promo talking about Nic turning on Matt Hardy at Sacrifice. Nic came out and said that TNA is back because of him and The Hardys came in to take spots in the company. Leon Slater came out and said they were crazy, leading to a match set up for next week.

* Mance Warner def. Magno

* Elias & Joe Hendry def. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Heather & Ash by Elegance def. Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley

* Octagon Jr., Laredo Kid & Chavo Guerrero Jr. def. First Class & Frankie Kazarian

* Masha Slamovich def. Cora Jade

* The System came out to cut a promo and Moose said he needs to face his fears, announcing that he will defend the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X next week.