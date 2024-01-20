wrestling / News

TNA Impact TV Taping Tickets Now on Sale for Philadelphia

January 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Wrestling Philadelphia Return

– Tickets are now on sale for TNA’s previously announced March return to Philadelphia for TNA Impact tapings. TNA announced earlier today that tickets are available now at 2300Arena.com, where the shows will be held on March 22-23.

