TNA Gives Injury Updates On Elijah, Trey Miguel
July 20, 2025
TNA provided injury updates on Elijah and Trey Miguel at Slammiversary, with the latter pulled from the show. The company provided an injury report on Sunday’s PPV with Elijah described as out for six to eight months after undergoing tricep surgery last month.
Meanwhile, Miguel was pulled from tonight’s TNA World Tag Team Title match as he is not yet cleared from his hernia. Myron Reed will take his place alongside Zachary Wentz for The Rascalz.
