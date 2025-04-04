TNA International Title Announced, First Champion To Be Determined At Unbreakable

Santino Marella has done away with one title and instituted another, with a match to crown the first TNA International Title set for Unbreakable. On Thursday’s episode of Impact Marella announced that he was retiring the TNA Digital Media Championship and introducing the International Championship.

The tournament to hold the first champion will take place at Unbreakable on April 17 in a three-way match, with three-way qualifiers set to determine the participants.

The qualifiers are:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Steve Maclin

* Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young

* Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis

