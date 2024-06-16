wrestling / News

TNA News: Jeff Hardy Addresses Crowd After Against All Odds, Jordynne Grace On Facing Tatum Paxley

June 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Against All Odds Jeff Jardy Matt Hardy Image Credit: TNA

– A new video from after TNA Against All Odds shows Jeff Hardy, Joe Hendry and more speaking to the crowd. As noted, Hardy made his return to TNA at the end of Friday’s show and Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted a clip from after the cameras turned off that you can see below:

– TNA shared a post-Against All Odds video of Jordynne Grace talking about her match with NXT’s Tatum Paxley at the event:

Jeff Hardy, Jordynne Grace, TNA Against All Odds, Jeremy Thomas

