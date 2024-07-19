TNA News: Jeff Hardy Stretchered Out In Angle On Impact, Dark Match For Slammiversary

– Jeff Hardy was stretchered out on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw The Hardys challenge The System for the World Tag Team Championships. The Hardys won the match by DQ after JDC shoved Jeff off the top rope and after the match, Jeff had a chair wrapped around his head before he was thrown into the ringpost. He was stretchered out of the arena.

Hardy has had issues entering Canada, where TNA Slammiversary and the post-PPV tapings take place, due to his past legal issues. That is likely why he was written out.

– PWInsider reports that a dark match battle royale will take place at Slammiversary featuring Canadian talent Carl Leduc, Franky Mack, Xander, Firestorm, Jason Gray, Joey Valanetine, Mike Hart, The Green Phantom, Pickton, Keven Gray, Peewee, Marquise Wild Card, Steve Ace, Stan Francisco, Eric Mastrocola, Chase Ironside, Max Lemire, Mathis Myre, Zak Patterson and Yaine Harrison.