Various News: TNA Promotes Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian on NXT, Zelina Vega Angry With Liv Morgan, NXT Highlights

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian appeared on last night’s WWE NXT, taking part in the battle royal. TNA promoted the appearance on their social media.

– Zelina Vega is not happy with her run-ins with Liv Morgan as of late.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:

