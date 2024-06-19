wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Promotes Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian on NXT, Zelina Vega Angry With Liv Morgan, NXT Highlights
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian appeared on last night’s WWE NXT, taking part in the battle royal. TNA promoted the appearance on their social media.
EXCLUSIVE: @FrankieKazarian and @joehendry made a surprise appearance in the #1 Contender's Battle Royal on @WWENXT! Kazarian led the charge of NXT stars and eliminated Joe Hendry! pic.twitter.com/rz7dZlGs4R
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024
– Zelina Vega is not happy with her run-ins with Liv Morgan as of late.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos