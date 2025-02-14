wrestling / News

TNA Releases Josh Alexander’s Final Match For Company Online

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander TNA Impact 2-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has released the full video of Josh Alexander’s final match for the company from last night’s Impact. As reported, Alexander lost his last match to Eric Young on last night’s show before his contract expires on Saturday.

You can see the full video below:

