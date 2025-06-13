TNA News: Killer Kelly Wins Knockouts Title Bout On Impact, The IInspiration Victorious In Return Match

– Killer Kelly has a Knockouts Championship match in her future after winning an 8-4-1- match on TNA Impact. Kelly won the match on Thursday’s show as she, Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, and Jody Threat picked up a win over Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary. Kelly then defeated Hartwell, Steelz, and Threat in the follow-up match to earn a future shot at the title held by Masha Slamovich.

Killer Kelly is headed straight to the top! She will challenge Masha for the Knockouts Championship in 2 weeks on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/gCZxABYtDd — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 13, 2025

– The IInspiration also got a win on this week’s show, making a successful return to the ring as they beat Brittnie Brooks & Missa Kate. This was the team’s first TNA match since 2002; they returned at Against All Odds: