wrestling / News

TNA News: Killer Kelly Wins Knockouts Title Bout On Impact, The IInspiration Victorious In Return Match

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Killer Kelly 6-12-25 Image Credit: TNA

– Killer Kelly has a Knockouts Championship match in her future after winning an 8-4-1- match on TNA Impact. Kelly won the match on Thursday’s show as she, Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, and Jody Threat picked up a win over Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary. Kelly then defeated Hartwell, Steelz, and Threat in the follow-up match to earn a future shot at the title held by Masha Slamovich.

– The IInspiration also got a win on this week’s show, making a successful return to the ring as they beat Brittnie Brooks & Missa Kate. This was the team’s first TNA match since 2002; they returned at Against All Odds:

