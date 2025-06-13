wrestling / News
TNA News: Killer Kelly Wins Knockouts Title Bout On Impact, The IInspiration Victorious In Return Match
– Killer Kelly has a Knockouts Championship match in her future after winning an 8-4-1- match on TNA Impact. Kelly won the match on Thursday’s show as she, Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, and Jody Threat picked up a win over Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary. Kelly then defeated Hartwell, Steelz, and Threat in the follow-up match to earn a future shot at the title held by Masha Slamovich.
Killer Kelly is headed straight to the top!
She will challenge Masha for the Knockouts Championship in 2 weeks on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/gCZxABYtDd
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 13, 2025
It's down to @RealTSteelz, @JodyThreat, @indi_hartwell and @Kelly_WP!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/F3YYaTmexl pic.twitter.com/gT2iy5d975
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 13, 2025
– The IInspiration also got a win on this week’s show, making a successful return to the ring as they beat Brittnie Brooks & Missa Kate. This was the team’s first TNA match since 2002; they returned at Against All Odds:
.@JessicaMcKay and @CassieLee strike THE pose!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/F3YYaTmexl pic.twitter.com/5W9CY4fbUu
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 13, 2025
The Iinspiration takes one step closer to the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships! @JessicaMcKay @CassieLee
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/F3YYaTmMmT pic.twitter.com/hXlWuc7nBL
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 13, 2025