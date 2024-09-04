wrestling / News

TNA Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A TNA Knockouts Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches are official for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night live on USA Network:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The Rascals
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans
* Last Man Standing Match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
* Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

