TNA News: Lineup For This Week’s Xplosion, Ultimate X Collection On TNA+
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
– The lineup is set for this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for Tuesday’s show:
* Kazarian vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Spitfire vs. Renee Michelle and Kaitland Alexis
– TNA+ currently has a collection of Ultimate X matches that you can see if you’re subscribed to the service here.
