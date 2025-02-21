wrestling / News
TNA Will Hold Live Episode of Impact in May
February 21, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that it will hold a live episode of TNA Impact in Irvine, California on May 1. There will also be a TV taping in the same location on May 2. Both nights take place at the Bren Events Center. Tickets go on sale on February 28.
