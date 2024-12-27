wrestling / News
TNA Reveals Male Wrestler & Match Of The Year On Impact
TNA revealed the winners of of Male Wrestler and Match of the Year on this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced that Joe Hendry won Male Wrestler of the Year, while Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich from Bound of Glory won Match Of The Year. In addition, Spitfire were named the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year.
The other awards, including Knockout of the Year and One to Watch in 2025, were announced on last week’s show.
