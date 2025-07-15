TNA Partners With Markovic Estates, Announces Slammiversary Sangria For PPV

TNA has partnered with Markovic Estates and will release a special “Slammiversary Sangria” at Sunday’s PPV. The promotion announced on Tuesday that they have joined forces with the Queens-based winery, and will release the special sangria at the UBS Arena for TNA Slammiversary on July 20th.

The full announcement reads:

Cheers To TNA Wrestling & Markovic Estates, Delivering A Slammiversary Sangria on July 20th at UBS Arena in New York

TNA Wrestling today announced a partnership with Markovic Estates, kicking off with a special Slammiversary Sangria on Sunday, July 20, at TNA’s biggest event of the year, which will be held at UBS Arena in New York and air live around the world on pay-per-view.

Markovic Estates bridges generations and continents through meticulously crafted wines and spirits that date back to 1815, bringing the timeless elegance of French winemaking and the vibrant spirit of Eastern European tradition to your glass.

With Slammiversary rolling into New York, teaming with Markovic Estates is a perfect, natural fit, with Markovic Estates roots in Queens, New York. The founders of Markovic Estates raised their family in New York – and the business remains family-owned and operated.

“Markovic Estates is authentic, family-run and fearless—just like the TNA roster,” said TNA SVP of Sales Nicole Racine. “All of their products use natural, old-school technique. I can’t wait for the Slammiversary crowd to thrill to the in-ring wrestling action, with a glass of Slammiversary Sangria from Markovic Estates by their side.

“Sangria is fun, fresh and real. Over ice, it’s the kind of drink you can sip throughout Slammiversary. And it punches way above its weight.”

Markovic Estates is already on tap at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. Now it’s stepping into the ring with TNA Wrestling.

“We’re a proud New York family business, rooted here and committed to our craft,” said Lazar Markovic, Brand Director, Markovic Estates. “At Markovic Estates, we bring together the elegance of French winemaking and the spirit of our Eastern European heritage – and we’re excited to share that with the TNA fans at Slammiversary. It’s an honor to bring our sangrias to Slammiversary and share what we do with their fans.”

The Slammiversary Sangria will deliver a world champion kick, a distinctive mix of red wine, chopped fruit and other ingredients.