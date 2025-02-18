TNA News: Match For This Week’s Xplosion, Classic Matches Released

– This week’s episode of TNA Xplosion will feature a three-way tag team match. The episode, which is live on TNA+ now and releases tomorrow on YouTube, features The Rascalz vs. First Class vs. The Good Hands.

– TNA released the following full matches on line in Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera from the September 3rd, 2003 episode of NWA-TNA and Tigre Uno vs. Manik vs. DJZ vs. Andrew Everett from Bound For Glory 2015: