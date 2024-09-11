TNA Announces Meet and Greets For Victory Road This Weekend

TNA Wrestling has announced several meet and greets that will take place in San Antonio ahead of Victory Road this weekend. The sessions happen on Friday and Saturday.

Meet Your Favorite TNA Wrestling Stars at Victory Road & iMPACT! This Friday & Saturday in San Antonio

This Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, TNA Wrestling comes to the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX for two nights of can’t miss-action, Victory Road and iMPACT! Tickets are on-sale now at Etix.com.

In addition to all of the adrenaline-pumping action, you will have an opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Featuring Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Zachary Wentz, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Ash By Elegance and Laredo Kid. Don’t delay, get your tickets for TNA in San Antonio today!