TNA Meet & Greets Set for Tonight at 2300 Arena

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– TNA will be holding pre and post-show meet and greets for tonight’s Impact TV tapings. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, and Tasha Steelz. The post-show meet and greet will have Spitfire, Ash by Elegance, and Alex Hammerstone.

