TNA Meet & Greets Set for Tonight at 2300 Arena
March 23, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA will be holding pre and post-show meet and greets for tonight’s Impact TV tapings. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, and Tasha Steelz. The post-show meet and greet will have Spitfire, Ash by Elegance, and Alex Hammerstone.
Don't miss your opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Stars TONIGHT at the 2300 Arena!
PRE: @Walking_Weapon, @joehendry & @RealTSteelz
POST: @JodyThreat, @DaniLuna_pro, @Ashamae_Sebera @alexhammerstone pic.twitter.com/Jn56DDjezj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 23, 2024
