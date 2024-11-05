wrestling / News

TNA Releases New T-Shirt To Benefit Chris Bey

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ABC TNA Hard to Kill Ace Austin Chris Bey Image Credit: TNA

TNA has released a new T-Shirt for ABC, with proceeds to benefit Chris Bey as he recovers from injury. The company released the new T-shirt on Monday, with all proceeds going to Bey as you can see below.

Bey is out of action after undergoing surgery for a neck injury suffered at last weekend’s Impact taping.

