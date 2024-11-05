wrestling / News
TNA Releases New T-Shirt To Benefit Chris Bey
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has released a new T-Shirt for ABC, with proceeds to benefit Chris Bey as he recovers from injury. The company released the new T-shirt on Monday, with all proceeds going to Bey as you can see below.
Bey is out of action after undergoing surgery for a neck injury suffered at last weekend’s Impact taping.
The ABC Skull T-Shirt is available on https://t.co/KIvS8aGAwt! @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey
All proceeds go to Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/ypOa9Q1REN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 5, 2024
