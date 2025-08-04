TNA President Carlos Silva Comments On Rumors of New TNA TV Deal

TNA President Carlos Silva recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and discussed wanting a new TV deal for TNA in 2025. The Wrestling Observer previously reported that The CW and A&E have shown interest in TNA.

Highlights of Silva’s comments are below (h/t WrestlingInc).

“I can’t really say anything about the rumors, because they are just rumors. I do enjoy reading all the rumors. We’re talking to everybody. There have been a lot of great discussions over the last 60 days, sort of leading up to Slammiversary. Slammiversary did exactly what you wanted to do, which is to create buzz and make and continue to elevate TNA. Not just for the fans, but for these potential partners that we’re all talking to. It’s helped us, it’s helped move things along. Traditionally, August is a bit of a slow month in the media space. A lot of people are taking time off and getting kids back to school. We’ll continue to push in August and as we get into September and drive to Bound For Glory, hopefully we’ll be able to get a handshake together and if we need to dot the Is and cross the Ts as we get through the year, we’ll do that. That’s what we’re working on. It’s tough. Every single day it’s what I worry about and I’m going to keep doing it until we get that right deal that continues to expand the audience for TNA. Having said that, with everything we’re doing right now with AXS, YouTube, TNA+, the numbers are all up and we continue to grow. That’s just part of what you have to do to show potential partners the power and the potential of TNA Wrestling,” he said.

TNA’s next big event is Bound for Glory on October 12th.