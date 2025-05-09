wrestling / News
TNA News: Every Dog Collar Match Compilation, Impact Video Highlights
May 9, 2025
– TNA Wrestling showcased every Dog Collar Match in the promotion’s history:
– TNA Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Impact on AXS TV:
Tessa Blanchard is GOING OFF on @AriannaGraceWWE! @milanmiracle @MrStoneWWE
WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKyLaa pic.twitter.com/7pnK7OG167
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin has etched his name in the history books as the first-ever TNA International Champion. It’s TAG ‘EM, BAG ‘EM for ALL.#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Z89U9ujOaQ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025