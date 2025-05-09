wrestling / News

TNA News: Every Dog Collar Match Compilation, Impact Video Highlights

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Steve Maclin TNA Impact 5-8-25 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling showcased every Dog Collar Match in the promotion’s history:

– TNA Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Impact on AXS TV:


