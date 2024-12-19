wrestling / News

TNA News: Every NXT Superstar Who Competed in TNA in 2024, the Best Matches in Genesis History

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact - NXT Riley Osborne Image Credit: TNA

– TNA showcased its crossover with WWE NXT and every NXT wrestler who competed in a TNA ring in 2024:

– TNA showcased the best matches in Genesis history:

NXT, TNA, TNA Genesis, WWE

