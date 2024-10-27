TNA News: Live Edition of Impact Announced, TNA Genesis PPV Returning, More

– TNA announced during Bound For Glory that TNA Genesis will return in January 2025. The show will take place January 19th in Garland, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center.

– TNA also announced that the post-TNA Genesis edition of TNA Impact on January 24th will air live from the Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX. This will be the first live edition of Impact since 2015. Tickets for the show go on sale on November 15th.

TNA’s press release for the show is below.

TNA Wrestling Returns to Dallas: Genesis Pay-Per-View Kicks Off 2025 Followed by Special Live Edition of iMPACT! Multiple Championship Matches Confirmed for Sunday, January 19th at The Curtis Culwell Center TNA’s Flagship Weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, Will Air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, From The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas TNA Wrestling presents its first event of 2025, Genesis, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex. TNA has not had shows in Dallas since the summer of 2022. The fallout from Genesis will kick off a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV and TNA+, on Thursday night, January 23 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. All the TNA stars will be in action again on Friday, January 24, for television tapings the following night in San Antonio.

– TNA Bound for Glory 2024 was the most attended edition of Bound for Glory in 11 years.