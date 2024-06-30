– TNA broadcaster Matthew Rehwoldt shared a photo from last night’s Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. As noted, last night’s tapings were sold out.

Matthew Rehwoldt wrote, “It was hot… it was packed… It was electric. TNA has something very good going right now. Do yourself a favor and make sure you’re a part of it 🤟 Thank you, Philly.”

– PWInsider reports that PCO vs. AJ Francis will likely be added to Slammiversary 2024. PCO has reportedly done a lot of work locally to promote the show, and he’s said to have been a significant factor in early ticket sales.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec.

– PWInsider also reports that some trainees from Danny Cage’s Monster factory worked the recent TNA Impact TV tapings as extras and assisting with the show. Daniel Spencer shared this photo from the 2300 Arena: